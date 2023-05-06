T-Pain brings the energy to CSULB at ASI Big Event

Thousands of students lined up for hours on Friday outside The Walter Pyramid to get a great spot to see 12-time Grammy nominated and two-time Grammy Award winner T-Pain at the Associated Students Inc. Big Event.

Presented by ASI Beach Pride Events, students and faculty were treated to a hour-long show where T-Pain performed many of his biggest hits.

Tickets started at just $20 for Student General and was $40 for Long Beach State staff and faculty.

Doors opened at 6 p.m. and students were entertained by live DJs as they entered the venue.

T-Pain performed some of his biggest hits including “Bartender,” “Can’t Believe It,” “I’m Sprung” and “Buy U A Drank.” T-Pain added some flavor and remixed some songs, showcasing the artist’s versatility.

Psychology major Josh Murillo was one of the first students in a very lengthy line wrapped around The Walter Pyramid, turning onto Atherton Street and was ecstatic to get a good spot at the sold out floor area.

“I got here around 3:45 p.m., about like two hours early,” Murillo said. “I’m almost right in front. I’m stoked!”

Murillo was excited to see T-Pain in person and ready for the musician to perform his favorite songs he grew up with like “Bartender” and “I’m Sprung,” which T-Pain fulfilled.

“I’ve been listening to him since I was in middle school, so for years now,” Murillo said.

People of all ages were jamming out to the “Nappy Boy” himself and some found the concert nostalgic.

Savana Doudar, friend of CSULB alumna Genesis Jara, attended the Big Event and excitedly explained how much it means to be able to see such a talent like T-Pain live.

“I feel like this is like a huge throwback,” Doudar said. “Nobody makes music like T-Pain. This is a great choice to have for an event like this.”

Jara is not only an alumna at CSULB, but was involved on campus where she served in ASI as president during the 2018-19 school year. She partook in the planning for past ASI Big Events like singer Daniel Caesar in 2019 and attended last year’s featured event with singer Giveon.

“Well, it feels super exciting. I know there’s a lot of effort that goes into planning an event like this, so kudos to ASI,” Jara said.

Jara shared the importance of student life especially after surmounting COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized how such a big production was organized and planned by students in ASI.

“ASI was created by students to serve students and it’s important to have social aspects that bring all students together to enjoy the end of the school year,” Jara said.

T-Pain showcased his dance skills throughout his set and gave it his all with an energetic performance.

The Walter Pyramid was filled with loud and passionate fans. T-Pain acknowledged that throughout his performance and seemed to feed off the high energy crowd as people waved their lit up foam sticks. Many recorded on phones, even though it was prohibited.

In his own words, “I f***ing love this, this was f***ing great, this was fun as hell,” T-Pain said following his final performance to “All I Do is Win”.

The rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and Twitch sensation showed gratitude to fans and interest in coming back to CSULB in the future to perform for students yet again.

“Anybody that’s still f***ing with T-Pain in 2023, we are best friends now,” T-Pain said. “Thank y’all for inviting me to The Beach. I’ll be back whenever you say.”