Student designers go Vogue at Campus Couture Fashion Show

The 35th annual Campus Couture Fashion Show graced the runway at the Long Beach State University Student Union Ballroom on Friday, May 5.

The theme for the show, “Campus Couture Goes Vogue,” showcased the popular trends and fashion statements that occupy the current times.

Ten student designers, ranging from freshmen to seniors, have worked tirelessly in preparation for this night, as Campus Couture is the largest student-run fashion show in Southern California.

The group of dedicated designers worked overtime to create and hand make their designs, varying in unique styles, textures and aesthetics.

With a sold-out show, designers, models and organizers anticipated this night since the beginning of the school year, hoping to provide not only the best show for the audience, but also for the judges.

“We started from day one back in August, and from there on it’s an everyday thing,” said Campus Couture head coordinator Jules Caripon. “It feels like a job, but it’s so rewarding at the end of the day.”

This year, seven awards were given out to the CSULB student designers, selected by a panel of judges in the fashion industry.

The “Most Innovative” award was awarded to Richthida Bovannak, who drew inspiration from her Cambodian culture, video games and shows.

“I showcased that through traditional skirts with pleats, Cambodian jewelry, Cambodian scarves and parasols. With a modern twist, I implemented lots of bright colors with everyone being monochromatic,” Bovannak said. “I had never sewn for anyone, but myself, so to be able to showcase my culture is something I will always be proud of.”

Anna Sriphet was awarded the “Most Imaginative” designer award. Sriphet’s inspiration for her collection draws from “Monster High,” a fashion doll franchise that inspires people to be themselves and embrace the differences of others.

“I have to make all the looks myself and that can be challenging when I run into issues along the way,” Sriphet said. “But it was such a rewarding experience, especially getting to hang out will all my friends and seeing them model my designs.”

The “Best Technical Design” award was given to Nazly Menjivar, who was inspired by the work of Vivienne Westwood during the punk scene era. Menjivar’s main goal with her collection was to create pieces that stand out and make people feel confident.

The “Trendsetter“ and “Best Overall Collection” awards were presented to Richard Bahia. Bahia’s theme for the collection was, “How Are You Feeling,” placing an emphasis on mental health awareness.

He utilized colors and plants in his designs to represent self-reflection and growth.

In addition, a seventh award was awarded to Adam Moroyoqui, for exhibiting the “Future of Fashion.” This award allows Moroyoqui to learn from the members of the Fashion For All Foundation, whose main mission is to provide accessibility and inclusivity to those in the fashion industry.

“All of these designers have put so much work, so much sweat and so many tears into their work,” Caripon said. “I’m so proud of them and I hope it’s an experience they will never forget.”