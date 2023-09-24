Long Beach celebrates community and Hispanic Heritage Month

Music, dancing and local vendors filled Lincoln Park’s picnic area Saturday, Sept. 23 for Viva Long Beach.

Grey LB Productions, who hosted the event, is a local event curator that works to put together some of Long Beach’s most community-centric events.

Tania Mirón Peréz, creative services manager for Grey LB and Director of Operations for the event, shared what it was like to put together Viva Long Beach.

Peréz described that the event had originally been slated as a celebration for Mexican Independence Day, commonly known as “El Grito,” but was forced to reschedule.

The rescheduling, due in part to Country Coastal taking place that weekend, undoubtedly worked in their favor. Postponing the event not only presented more time for planning, but also allowed for a more inclusive event to take the title of Long Beach’s first celebration focusing on Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We saw an opportunity of expanding the original intention of the event,” said Peréz “Having it more as a celebration for Latin Heritage Month.”

Peréz has been a Long Beach local for the past eight years and loves every bit of her community. All the vendors that gathered for Viva Long Beach were brought together through their individual connections with Peréz.

Bryant Joel Orozco, one of the vendors at the event and business partners for Bar Nuda, provided non-alcoholic mixed cocktails that source ingredients straight from Mexico. Joel Orozco is a born and raised Long Beach native of Mexican descent. He felt compelled to show out for Bar Nuda, and to bring their business back to Long Beach.

“Our whole slogan is drink to remember,” said Joel Orozco “We want people to enjoy a good crafted cocktail, non alcoholic beer or non alcoholic wine without having to have that hangover the following day or making a fool of yourself.”

Cocktails that are comprised of wholesome ingredients like bougainvillea petals, rose and even non-alcoholic tequila create a rich taste when mixed together.

Bar Nuda found a lot of success when they branched their business out to the Venice and Silverlake areas. Not even a year old yet and within its first year, Bar Nuda had lines out the door in Venice.

“A lot of people have reasons for not drinking,” said Joel Orozco “We want to be able to create these environments that are inclusive for everyone.”

Vendors that previously worked with Peréz and Grey LB gathered together to recognize the significance of the Latin American and Hispanic communities of Long Beach. Another one of these shops was Adelitas Revenge.

Adelitas Revenge is operated and run by Marina Carranza and Yvonne Marquez. Located off of 4th and Termino in Long Beach, Adelitas Revenge is a small business that works as a collective of more than 30 vendors, authors and creators.

“Some of the items we carry come from Ecuador, we have some that come in from all parts of Mexico,” said Marquez “We also have local vendors that make their items based on where they’re from.”

Marquez and Carranza have known Peréz since the formation of their business and have welcomed her to their Adelitas family as well, working together on occasion for pop-up markets and photoshoots. Adelitas Revenge not only carries items, but also workshops adult Spanish classes, Lotería nights and book clubs for community members.

“We think it’s very important that we also show our younger generation that we are strong Mexican-American women who are very proud of our culture,” said Marquez “We’re here for our community.”

Peréz hopes to see Viva Long Beach grow into something great and uplifting for the Latin and Hispanic communities. Further down the line, she hopes to incorporate more representation amongst the Latine diaspora with vendors and to include even bigger festivities like a parade.

“This doesn’t exist in Long Beach,” said Peréz “We can be the ones to start bringing it to the city.”