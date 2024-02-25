The Power of Five exhibit presents strong message during Black History Month

Editorializing. Delete.” class=” collapsed”>Larry D. Stokes, 73, is an African American sculptor from Jonestown, Mississippi who has uplifted the Black community through his art. Stokes’ exhibit, The Power of Five, features a series of sculptures that is open to the public at the Loiter Galleries in Long Beach. Editorializing. Delete.” class=” collapsed”>The exhibit is open from 6 – 9 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday until March 23 at 9 p.m.

Stokes' creative art gallery, Immortal Creations, doubles as a nonprofit organization that welcomes visitors to come and experience his work. The Mississippi native has been creating art for over 40 years and even taught an art class in 1975 at Cal State Long Beach.

People in attendance had a strong reaction to his sculptures. Stokes’ art motivated many attendees to speak with him on how he made such artwork.

His precise figure-drawing skills play a major role in his ability to shed light on unknown historical figures that have impacted Black history.

Stokes uses bronze on a granite foundation to create his sculptures. The gallery showcased figures like Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks. However, Claudette Colvin, 15, Mary Louise Smith, 19, Aurelia Browder, 37, Susan McDonald, 77, and Rosa Parks, 42, were the highlight of Stokes’ art gallery.

Stokes excitingly discussed how the Montgomery Bus Boycott began on Dec. 1, 1955 and ended on Dec. 20, 1956 and why it was so important to the Black community.

The sole purpose of Stokes’ art gallery is to bring more attention to these major figures and show why they were so influential in sparking the Civil Rights Movement.

“Black people were relegated to sit in the back of the bus,” Stokes said. Even if there were no white people on the bus, Black people still couldn’t sit there.

He also mentioned that all five women fought back against racism by refusing to give up their seats.

Though Rosa Parks is well-recognized for her efforts, the other four women’s contributions to the Montgomery Bus Boycott became a little-known fact to the public and are a big reason why Stokes chose to include them in his sculpture series.

“The young lady Ms. Colvin was outspoken too, she insisted that she had a right to her seat like everybody else who paid the fair,” Stokes said.

Moving forward, Stokes hopes to continue educating anyone who wants to learn more in-depth details about Black history.

The artist also shared that he wishes to make these five women’s statues 12 feet tall and have them featured all over the country, from cities to parks.