Lowrider Show exhibits a collection of customized cars in Long Beach

The annual Lowrider Long Beach SoCal Super Show occurred on Saturday, March 9 at the Long Beach Convention Center. More than a car show, the event was an interesting and vibrant expression of Mexican American culture.

From 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., there were colorful, creative cars inspired by different themes, pop culture references, history and people’s individual personalities. It brought a mix of history and tradition, cultural and creative expression and a Chicano community celebration to Long Beach.

For the more adventurous people, a tattoo booth was available in case they wished to eternalize the moment in a form other than photos. Diverse options for food and entertainment were also found at the event.

Lowrider culture is connected to Chicano culture since it was first introduced by Mexican people who lived in Los Angeles. For that reason, the event was full of Latin music and a zoot suit contest, an outfit style used by Chicano people to express cultural pride and fight against oppression.

Naydea Osuna, a first-time attendee, said that it was a joyful experience, and she had fun taking pictures and learning more about the Chicano culture represented throughout the event.

“The creativity that you just get to indulge, just the culture in itself … just bringing it all in one room is great,” Osuna said. “I think it is just history and history is always important. History is just what brings us back and brings us back to our roots.”

The event was full of cars owned by individual owners and different car clubs.

Anthony Montenegro, a member of Stylistics San Diego Car Club, attended the event with other club members. He shared that the event and the club are both really important to him, since it teaches the new generation about their culture and it is a way to keep the community united.

“I think it is really important, because it kind of tells the young people what this culture is about. It kind of shows in person what the culture is all about, ‘cause you don’t really learn about this growing up. You see it, but you are not really told about it,” Montenegro said.

He also mentioned the importance of the event for his car club, both for social media advertising and for inspirational purposes.

“We get to kind of see the art… everybody has a different style, different cars, we get to see what other people’s art look like, and that’s kind of an advantage for us to kind of wanna do stuff with our cars,” he said.

Contestants were also able to compete for the titles of “Best Car,” “Lowrider Excellence” and “Best Traditional.” Proud car owners were able to show off their abilities during the Hop/Bounce contest in an entertaining and exciting competition.

The show plans to continue celebrating Lowrider culture with plans in Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Utah and New Mexico until October. It will return to Long Beach next year with a new show.