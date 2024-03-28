Peter Araiza beyond salsa classes

Having graduated from Long Beach State and currently serving as an instructor for the salsa club, Peter Araiza’s passion for dance was ignited during his time at the Beach, where he took his first salsa lesson.

Now returning to campus, Araiza aims to spread the vibrancy of this dance style to the students at CSULB.

“Being able to move with someone and connect with them, who might not even speak the same language verbally, it intrigued me to explore that,” Araiza said.

He said one of the biggest opportunities dance brought to his life was being able to spend nearly a year in Puerto Rico, teaching dance at a former acting school.

“I think for me, culture being immersed into the island life, into what actually the music and the dance meant to the people of that country, it really was eye-opening,” Araiza said. “I don’t speak Spanish and so the big joke is ‘how does a Mexican from California come to our country, doesn’t speak the language and teach us how to do our own dance?!’”

Araiza initially moved to Los Angeles from San Jose to earn a degree in theater arts in the hopes of pursuing an acting career.

He recalled that the beginning of his journey was difficult because he enjoyed living a social life and was not good at balancing that with his studies.

The love Araiza had for socializing and his desire to delete” class=” collapsed “>know more people became one of the motivations for him to join the salsa club while he was a student.

“I think without Cal State Long Beach, I’m not too sure what I would’ve done because it did open some doors to connections and to relationships that I still have ’till today,” he said.

Araiza shared that it was in between auditioning for delete ” class=” collapsed”>acting roles that he found his passion for dance, which helped him see himself as more than a performer and went on to direct a dance company.

He returned to Long Beach State’s salsa club in 2012 when the club’s president contacted him asking for a donation.

“Hey, instead of me giving you money, what if I give you my time and knowledge?” Araiza said.

Initially, he began as a guest instructor and eventually was able to take on a larger role to contribute more to the club. He currently teaches club classes alongside his wife, Jenny Mee.

It was also through dance that he met Mee, who was attending an event that Araiza was DJ’ing.

According to him, her background as a dancer resulted in the two dancing together which led them to connect the same night.

Araiza shared how pleasing it is for him to see students and club members grow into new phases of their lives, even DJ’ing the wedding of one of the club’s former presidents.

Another motivation he has to continue teaching is being able to show students how dance can open different doors for them and build a safe space where they can escape.

“This is a place where you guys can let your head loose and relax and explore something that might be very important to you,” Araiza said.

Araiza currently owns Araiza Events, a wedding-focused event-planning company that also offers dance classes

The salsa club meets every Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. at KIN 93 on campus.