36th annual Campus Couture Fashion Show sets the stage for style

In a celebration of style and creativity, the 36th annual Campus Couture Fashion Show mesmerized attendees with its “Botanical Ballroom” theme.

On May 3 from 6-8 p.m., fashion enthusiasts were seated at the Central Quad located on upper campus. The event showcased 16 unique fashion collections, with runway models ranging from first-year freshmen to graduating seniors.

Although not originally scheduled to be outside, the setting sunset in the background seemed to work out perfectly in the eyes of the event’s team.

“Without my team, I don’t think this event would’ve been possible. We weren’t originally going to be outside and I think the event turned out great,” said Campus Couture head coordinator Julia Catipon.

The runway was set with models who wore unique outfits with loud and bright colors, as well as dark tones and rough textures.

Attendees could vote for which designer’s collection they liked the best through a QR code on the event pamphlet.

Long Beach State junior Sarah Watanabe was one of the winners selected.

“I was inspired by post-apocalyptic and how fashion would function in a post-apocalyptic world, people would be like upcycling, scavenging and picking up things, that’s what I was going for,” Watanabe said.

As models walked down the runway, designs crafted by aspiring fashion designers at LBSU, the fusion of botanical elements and couture craftsmanship were seen within every collection.

“I started last semester, but I have been working the last couple of months really seriously, so it’s been around two semesters that I have been working on this wardrobe,” Watanabe said.

The diversity of each design showcased the creativity within the university’s fashion community. Aside from post-apocalyptic fashion, another showcased collection included ethereal pieces.

Many models were pleased with how their outfits had turned out despite last-minute changes that needed to be made.

“Honestly I had no idea what my outfit was going to be,” freshman marketing major and model Owen Russel said. “Sarah was working on it really hard. She had other stuff to do too, so it was kind of last-minute kind of thing, but I really enjoyed how it turned out.”

Each Campus Couture Show attracts a growing audience eager to witness the talent and dedication of the university’s designers. It continues to celebrate creativity and innovation within the community.

“I hope people really enjoyed how everything turned out,” said Catipon.