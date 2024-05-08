From student to alum: What now?

When the graduation caps are thrown up, you are officially an alum of Long Beach State, but access to university resources does not stop there. CSULB’s alumni networks are expansive and include a variety of opportunities including awards and career mentorships.

Distinguished Alumni Award: The Distinguished Alumni Award is bestowed biennially to seven alumni each representing their academic college.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is bestowed biennially to seven alumni each representing their academic college. 49 Under 49: This award recognizes 49 alumni under the age of 49 who have made significant contributions to improving and uplifting their communities and beyond.

This award recognizes 49 alumni under the age of 49 who have made significant contributions to improving and uplifting their communities and beyond. Alumni Networks: Alumni Networks consist of nearly 365,000 graduates. Alumni can join or create networks. Existing networks include the Black Alumni Network, Today’s Beach and networks for each college.

Alumni Networks consist of nearly 365,000 graduates. Alumni can join or create networks. Existing networks include the Black Alumni Network, Today’s Beach and networks for each college. Alumni Membership: Alumni can claim their complimentary digital membership card to access benefits and discounts through the CSULB Alumni webpage.

Alumni can claim their complimentary digital membership card to access benefits and discounts through the CSULB Alumni webpage. Career Development Center: Over the next few months, graduates will start to lose access to various chiclets. They will need to access CareerLINK directly from the CareerLINK Alumni Sign-In.

Over the next few months, graduates will start to lose access to various chiclets. They will need to access CareerLINK directly from the CareerLINK Alumni Sign-In. Beach Nexus: A mentoring and networking platform to explore career paths, view job boards and seek advice and mentorship from other CSULB Alumni.

A mentoring and networking platform to explore career paths, view job boards and seek advice and mentorship from other CSULB Alumni. Student Recreation and Wellness Center : Memberships to the SRWC are available for $407 annually, rolling monthly membership for $37 a month, or a 30-day membership for $42. All Alumni receive a 10 percent discount on annual memberships.

: Memberships to the SRWC are available for $407 annually, rolling monthly membership for $37 a month, or a 30-day membership for $42. All Alumni receive a 10 percent discount on annual memberships. CPACE: The College of Professional and Continuing Education offers a diverse range of degrees, professional development certificates and international education opportunities.

The College of Professional and Continuing Education offers a diverse range of degrees, professional development certificates and international education opportunities. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute: OLLI at CSULB is operated completely by volunteers with over 80 non-credit classes offered to adults ages 50 and up, ranging from topics including art, music, health/fitness, history, literature and technology.

OLLI at CSULB is operated completely by volunteers with over 80 non-credit classes offered to adults ages 50 and up, ranging from topics including art, music, health/fitness, history, literature and technology. Anna W. Ngai Alumni Center: Built on the former site of the Soroptimist House, the alumni center can be rented for meetings, receptions and other social events.

Information on alumni resources can be found at the alumni page of the CSULB website where graduates can sign up for alumni membership and networks, as well as start their own networks.