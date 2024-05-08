Long Beach Ronald McDonald Walk for Kids draws community support

Participants gather in support of the Ronald McDonald House on Sunday morning at 200 Aquarium Way.

The goal was to raise money and awareness for children and families in need of life-changing services and programs provided by the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House.

“The City of Long Beach supports the Ronald McDonald House which is adjacent to Long Beach Memorial. We house the families of critically ill children,” Ronald McDonald Walk event coordinator, Caitlyn Cameron, said.

Throughout the morning, attendees were treated to a healthy breakfast while they wore colorful T-shirts adorned with the event logo.

Among the attendees was Melissa Gastelum, a representative of one of the families supported and highlighted by the Ronald McDonald House.

“We have many families,” Cameron said. “We have been open since 2011, today’s family that we highlighted was Melissa Gastelum.”

The event attracted a diverse crowd, which included families, individuals and teams, who were all united in their support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“The opportunity came to come to the Ronald McDonald House and it is so mission-driven and it is all about serving populations, vulnerable populations but also community engagement,” Ronald McDonald House executive director Cheryl Vargas said.

Funds raised from the event will directly benefit the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House, enabling it to continue providing a home-away-from-home for families in need.

“I am very confident that we will reach our goal within the next week or two. Once you can put a face to a name and understand the story it tends to help people connect to the missions,” Vargas said.

The generosity of participants and sponsors alike ensures that the Ronald McDonald House can fulfill its mission of supporting families during their time of greatest need.

“My internship is at the house, and with that, it comes with volunteering here at this event. It’s fun,” volunteer intern Kareli Illias said.

The Long Beach Ronald McDonald Walk for Kids was a resounding success, bringing together members of the community to support a cause that touches the lives of countless families.

The event culminated in a vibrant music celebration, symbolizing the solidarity of the community behind the cause.

To learn more about the charity and all future events, please visit the Ronald McDonald House website.