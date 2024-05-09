Spring collection concludes Kleefeld’s 50th anniversary

By: Cheyenne Elizarraras and Samuel Chacko

Located between the College of Business and Brotman Hall, the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum continues to cultivate a space of appreciation for local and emerging artists.

“Fifty years of building a community and supporting artists and art-making,” Kleefeld’s public affair specialist, Amanda Fruta, said.

Tables were decorated with complimentary chips, nectarines, pink-frosted chocolate and vanilla cupcakes and a bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Jenga, hula hoops and a bean bag toss occupied guests while others decorated canvases with mini pom poms, fabrics, twine and yarn.

The museum first opened in 1973 at the school’s library until 1993 when they moved to the current location for more space. Since 1993, the museum has hosted a variety of art styles with each artist bringing something different to the space. Whether it is framed photos, projected videos on the wall, beads and textiles or a collage with polaroids glued to a door from Mexico like Daniel Ramos’ work, the pieces at Kleefeld offer something for everyone.

“It’s nice to see such a wide variety in and such a small space,” guest Karen Che said.

The spring collection “It moves forwards, always” showcasing seven exhibitions closes in a week with the next collection to open on May 18. The nine artists featured in this collection include Laura Aguilar, Ilana Harris-Babou, Pao Houa Her, Sky Hopinka, Tom Jones, Hasabie Kidanu, Tarrah Krajnak, Dionne Lee and Daniel Ramos.

Los Angeles-based sculptor Timo Fahler’s work has been displayed at the Kleefeld around six times and stressed how important it is to form a relationship with the museum.

“I can’t praise Erin [chief curator] and the administration here enough, they’ve been super thorough. They made it the easiest by far,” Fahler said.

Working with rebar, something he grew up around, and stained glass, Fahler brings a part of himself into his work.

“It’s on campus so you have a lot of young artists and creatives coming in this space and it’s free. Being able to show at a place like this [an educational institution] is super important,” Fahler said.

A majority of visitors came to observe the creations of our generation, emphasizing the importance of encouraging young, local student artists.

For all future events, visit the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld website.