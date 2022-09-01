Week of Welcome exhibits clubs and resources at Long Beach State

Week of Welcome hosted over 300 student clubs and organizations for students to explore and take part in to feel more welcome at CSULB. Clubs based on special interests, majors, religious groups, cultures, and ethnicities, as well as fraternities and sororities, all came out to showcase what they had to offer.

Clubs like the Anime Club, the Tabletop Games Club, and Musician’s Club made up the Special Interest section of the event. The Muslim Students Association, as well as other religious groups, were represented in the religion section of the event to allow students of different religious backgrounds and practices to find fellowship and growth amongst other members. Cultural and gender-based groups were showcased in the Community Service section such as the Nikkei Student Union, which represents the Japanese Americans on campus, and the Hermanas Unidas de Long Beach. Students got the chance to find others of similar cultures and ethnicities to socialize and bond with.

A variety of business and financial clubs were also highlighted in the Academics section of the event. These clubs are intended to teach and develop students in the business and financial aspects of life by providing tutors and mentors.

CSULB’s athletics and recreation departments were also looking for students to join. Men’s and women’s rugby, soccer, ultimate frisbee, and more sought out athletes and other students who were interested in competing and having fun.

Week of Welcome 2022 provided an electric atmosphere where students could form friendships and find a sense of belonging after a two-year break away from campus.