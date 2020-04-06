Long Beach State GWAR testing postponed until fall amid coronavirus concerns

Long Beach State students looking to complete their Graduate Writing Assessment Requirement this semester will now have to wait until the fall, according to the testing department’s website.

Students who had paid to take the exam on April 11 will now be given the option to take it either August 29 or September 26.

According to the testing department, the GWAR exam is “an assessment of upper-division academic writing in English that students must satisfy to obtain a degree or certificate from any CSU.”

“For the graduating seniors who were scheduled to take the April GPE, CSULB has provided an alternate solution to ensure they can graduate as planned,” Kerry Johnson, associate vice president for undergraduate studies said. “We will communicate with each student individually regarding the appropriate alternate solution.”

Johnson added that each senior’s option is being handled individually by GWAR advisors.