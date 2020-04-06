The University Library closed March 21 for the remainder of the semester, but all online resources remain available. The Graduate Writing Assessment Requirement has been postponed until fall 2020 amid coronavirus concerns. Students who had paid to take the exam on April 11 will now be given the option to take it either August 29 or September 26. Rachel Barnes/Daily Forty-Niner
Campus, Coronavirus, News

Long Beach State GWAR testing postponed until fall amid coronavirus concerns

by on

More in Campus:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Long Beach State students looking to complete their Graduate Writing Assessment Requirement this semester will now have to wait until the fall, according to the testing department’s website.

Students who had paid to take the exam on April 11 will now be given the option to take it either August 29 or September 26.

According to the testing department, the GWAR exam is “an assessment of upper-division academic writing in English that students must satisfy to obtain a degree or certificate from any CSU.”

“For the graduating seniors who were scheduled to take the April GPE, CSULB has provided an alternate solution to ensure they can graduate as planned,” Kerry Johnson, associate vice president for undergraduate studies said. “We will communicate with each student individually regarding the appropriate alternate solution.”

Johnson added that each senior’s option is being handled individually by GWAR advisors.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter