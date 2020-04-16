BREAKING: CSULB to lend portion of campus for COVID-19 testing and rest spot for VA hospital staff

Long Beach State will be lending a portion of its campus to MemorialCare health workers for coronavirus rapid-testing, according to a faculty email sent Thursday.

Scott Apel, chief financial officer, said they will be setting up the testing clinic along the parking lot access road near the parking structures on Palo Verde Avenue.

“Like many of our sister campuses in the California State University System, and consistent with our Beach value of advancing the public good, the university is finalizing agreements to assist local agencies with facility needs to help with the response to the COVID pandemic,” Apel said.

Building E of the Hillside College Dormitory will also be used for COVID-19 relief. The now-vacated rooms will serve as between-shift rest spots for Veteran Affairs hospital staff.

Apel asked all staff to avoid these areas unless directly involved with the partnerships.

This story is developing and will be updated.