CSULB to return to traditional instruction in the fall

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Long Beach State will be returning to face-to-face instruction this fall, Jeff Cook, chief communications officer, announced Tuesday.

“We are planning to offer on-campus, in-person classes this fall here at CSULB,” Cook tweeted. “However, we are tracking public-health guidance and forecasts related to COVID-19.”

Cook said if there was a need for changes to be made to this plan, the university would do so according to guidance from officials.