CSULB to return to traditional instruction in the fall

by on

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Long Beach State will be returning to face-to-face instruction this fall, Jeff Cook, chief communications officer, announced Tuesday.

“We are planning to offer on-campus, in-person classes this fall here at CSULB,” Cook tweeted. “However, we are tracking public-health guidance and forecasts related to COVID-19.”

Cook said if there was a need for changes to be made to this plan, the university would do so according to guidance from officials.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

• Cough

• Fever

• Tiredness

• Shortness of breath

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

• Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

• Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

• Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

• Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

• Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

• Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

• Wear a face mask.

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

• Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

•  Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

•  Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

