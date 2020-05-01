Individuals wearing masks walk down the University Student Union stairs April 21. Alternative instruction will continue for “large classes” at the beginning of fall semester. Ryan Guitare/Daily Forty-Niner
Alternative instruction to continue for ‘large classes’ for at least first 8 weeks of fall semester

Alternative instruction will continue for “large classes” at the beginning of the fall semester, President Jane Close Conoley said Monday

“Right now, it seems clear that we will have to continue some instruction remotely,” Conoley said. “Faculty members who teach large classes should be preparing for remote delivery for at least the first eight weeks of the semester.”

In an effort to make appropriate adjustments for the coming months, Conoley said CSULB is working to increase Wi-Fi coverage in the public areas surrounding campus, including parking lots. 

The university is also looking to put in place a permanent laptop loan program for students who rely on campus facilities and services.

“It’s clear that many of our students need better support to thrive in a remote environment,” Conoley said. 

Conoley also said the university is working on a plan to safely accommodate residential students for the fall semester. 

As a follow up to the university’s initial promise to provide medical professionals from the Veterans Administration a place of rest, staff are now using rooms in Building E of Hillside College Dormitory to avoid them returning to their homes after possible exposure to coronavirus. 

According to Conoley, all locked buildings on campus are disinfected, and all essential construction projects and renovations are carrying on with proper safety precautions. 

CSULB is reducing its spending by 5% in July, which equals about $24 million, in order to prepare for an expected mid-year cut, Conoley said. 

In regards to Long Beach State Athletics, Conoley is taking a cautious approach in handling the way fans and athletes experience fall sports and has even considered incorporating esports into the department. 

“It’s unlikely that we’ll be able to have fans at our fall sporting events,” Conoley said. “In addition, we’re working on developing — if at all possible — strict safety protocols for our student-athletes as they train and play.” 

Since the beginning of the pandemic, seven CSULB students have tested positive for coronavirus, and all have experienced or are recovering from “mild symptoms.” 

“We know of no new cases, although we have instructed several staff members to self-quarantine after they reported possible exposure to the virus,” Conoley said. 

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

Daily 49er newsletter