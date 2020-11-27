Revised stay-at-home order strengthens restrictions for LA County

Following a spike in coronavirus cases during Thanksgiving, Los Angeles County will be implementing a three-week stay-at-home order beginning Monday, Nov. 30 encouraging residents to remain in their houses as much as possible.

According to Los Angeles Public Health, the order will remain in effect until Dec. 20 and advises residents to refrain from nonessential activity, wear face masks when outside and exercise social distancing when in public.

This announcement comes after LA County implemented an overnight stay-at-home order from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 limiting nonessential activity during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors,” the statement read. “Public Health reminds everyone to stay home as much as possible and avoid seeing people you don’t live with, even if you don’t feel sick.”

LA Public Health confirmed Friday that the county has seen 4,544 new cases and 24 new deaths, with a five-day average of 4,751, according to the statement. Los Angeles County decided on Nov. 17 that if this average were to increase past 4,500 cases or if there were over 2,000 hospitalizations per day, an updated health order would take effect.

According to the statement, the county currently has 1,893 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, 24% of whom are in the intensive care unit, compared to 747 individuals hospitalized on Oct. 27.

The new health order is intended to protect both county residents as well as essential and emergency workers from further exposure to the virus.

Businesses will continue to have limited occupancy, including:

Essential retail: 35% maximum occupancy

Nonessential retail, including indoor malls: 20% maximum occupancy

Personal care services: 20% maximum occupancy

Libraries: 20% maximum occupancy

Fitness centers that are currently operating outdoors: 50% maximum occupancy

Museums galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanical gardens that are currently operating outdoors: 50% maximum occupancy

Mini-golf, batting cages, go-kart racing venues that are currently operating outdoors: 50% maximum occupancy

Other outdoor recreational activities, including visiting beaches, trails, parks, golf courses, and other sporting venues, all require face coverings and are to be visited with members of a single household.

Restaurants and bars are closed for in-person dining but remain open for takeout and delivery.

Public Health urges residents to maintain health guidelines and exercise caution when outside their households.

“Taking these simple safety precautions, in addition to washing your hands frequently, will save lives,” the order said.