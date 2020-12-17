Southern California reaches 0% ICU capacity

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough ● Fever

● Tiredness ● Shortness of breath

● Chills ● Shaking

● Loss of taste ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested.

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations.

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people.

Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.