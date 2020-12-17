Coronavirus, News

Southern California reaches 0% ICU capacity

by on

The intensive care unit capacity in Southern California hospitals has dropped to 0% as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the region. 

As of Dec. 16, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported 22,422 new positive cases of the virus and 566,005 total cases. There have been 138 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,568. 

Southern California had reached 1.7% ICU capacity earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 15. 

This comes after Newsom implemented a regional lockdown beginning Dec. 6 limiting nonessential activity in the state. Announced Dec. 3, the stay-at-home order went into effect in a region once that area’s ICU capacity dipped below 15%. 

