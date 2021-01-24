Newsom expected to lift statewide stay-at-home order Monday, education sector in Long Beach to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift stay-at-home orders across California on Monday, Jan. 25, which would remove bans on outdoor dining and other services, sources close to the governor announced Sunday.

According to an article by The Associated Press, the state’s method of collecting coronavirus-related data has been unclear and “misleading” to the public. Politico reported that California has not publicized its method of calculating intensive care unit capacity projections, something the state has been using to determine the intensity of a region’s lockdown for weeks now.

This lift comes after months of alternating lockdown methods imposed by the governor, including lockdowns based on county cases to a stay-at-home order based on larger regions’ ICU capacities.

Long Beach Unified School District teachers and staff members will be able to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, following the previous group of food and grocery workers in the city’s priority-based distribution process.

“It’s a huge step forward towards protecting educators and safely reopening school campuses,” Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted Sunday.

Tomorrow, @LBSchools teachers and school staff start to get vaccinated. It’s a huge step forward towards protecting educators and safely reopening school campuses. I look forward to welcoming them at the Long Beach Convention Center. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 25, 2021

Long Beach will be using an online portal called VaxLB that allows residents to input their email and information to receive alerts from the city regarding vaccination appointments and clinics.

“This will streamline our process and give folks peace of mind to know they’re in our vaccination system,” Garcia said during his State of the City address Jan. 12.

As of Jan. 22, Long Beach has seen a total of 46,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 596 deaths. There are 310 residents currently hospitalized.

Los Angeles County as a whole has surpassed a million cases, with an exact total of 1,073,111 cases as of Jan. 24. The county has reported a total of 15,260 deaths and 6,697 current hospitalizations.

In an effort to offer supplemental income for Americans suffering due to the coronavirus, Garcia, along with 34 other mayors across the nation, have called on President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris to instate monthly stimulus checks until the pandemic is over.

I’m proud to be one of 34 Mayors across the country that is leading national efforts for recurring monthly checks. We need a guaranteed income, especially during this pandemic. https://t.co/pPVftl9t4r — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 21, 2021

Dubbed “Mayors for a Guaranteed Income,” the group feels that “one more check is not enough,” referring to Biden’s recent approval of a second stimulus check amounting to $1,400, as “American families are hurting and on the brink of economic ruin,” their statement reads.