Agaves restaurant spruces up their outside dining with green turf and decorative railing. Andrea Ramos/ Daily Forty-Niner
Coronavirus, News

Newsom expected to lift statewide stay-at-home order Monday, education sector in Long Beach to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

by on

More in Coronavirus:

Tweet
Share
Share

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to lift stay-at-home orders across California on Monday, Jan. 25, which would remove bans on outdoor dining and other services, sources close to the governor announced Sunday.

According to an article by The Associated Press, the state’s method of collecting coronavirus-related data has been unclear and “misleading” to the public. Politico reported that California has not publicized its method of calculating intensive care unit capacity projections, something the state has been using to determine the intensity of a region’s lockdown for weeks now.

This lift comes after months of alternating lockdown methods imposed by the governor, including lockdowns based on county cases to a stay-at-home order based on larger regions’ ICU capacities.

Long Beach Unified School District teachers and staff members will be able to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, following the previous group of food and grocery workers in the city’s priority-based distribution process.

“It’s a huge step forward towards protecting educators and safely reopening school campuses,” Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted Sunday.

Long Beach will be using an online portal called VaxLB that allows residents to input their email and information to receive alerts from the city regarding vaccination appointments and clinics.

“This will streamline our process and give folks peace of mind to know they’re in our vaccination system,” Garcia said during his State of the City address Jan. 12.

There are multiple lanes for drive up vaccionation at the Long Beach Convention Center vaccionation supersite. Photo by Richard Grant

As of Jan. 22, Long Beach has seen a total of 46,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 596 deaths. There are 310 residents currently hospitalized.

Los Angeles County as a whole has surpassed a million cases, with an exact total of 1,073,111 cases as of Jan. 24. The county has reported a total of 15,260 deaths and 6,697 current hospitalizations.

In an effort to offer supplemental income for Americans suffering due to the coronavirus, Garcia, along with 34 other mayors across the nation, have called on President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris to instate monthly stimulus checks until the pandemic is over.

Dubbed “Mayors for a Guaranteed Income,” the group feels that “one more check is not enough,” referring to Biden’s recent approval of a second stimulus check amounting to $1,400, as “American families are hurting and on the brink of economic ruin,” their statement reads.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Long Beach

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Long Beach

What to know about COVID-19

Common symptoms:

● Cough                   ● Fever

● Tiredness            ● Shortness of breath

● Chills                      ● Shaking

● Loss of taste      ● Loss of smell

● Muscle pain        ● Headache

● Sore throat

Symptoms can begin to present one to 14 days after initial exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

How is it transmitted?

● Close contact with someone, such as shaking hands or hugging.

● Contact with droplets from a sneeze or cough.

● Touching of eyes, mouth or nose with dirty hands.

Are you at risk?

● Have you traveled to an affected area within the past two weeks?

● Have you had close contact with someone who is infected?

If yes to either, and you begin to present symptoms, call your doctor and ask to be tested. 

Prevention:

There is currently no treatment for COVID-19, but the CDC recommends measures to contain the spread of the virus.

● Self-isolate; avoid contact with others including pets; only leave your house for food or medical attention.

● Wear a face mask.

● Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds; sanitizer must contain over 60% alcohol to be effective.

● Clean “high-touch” areas every day.  

● Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals; abide by “social distancing” recommendations. 

● Avoid gatherings with more than nine people. 

 Alert health officials if you think you have COVID-19; monitor your symptoms.

Daily 49er newsletter