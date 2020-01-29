Originally published December 16, 2019. Illustration by Rodrigo Gonzalez
Illustrations, Multimedia

Cartoon: Hypocricy for the holidays

by on

More in Illustrations:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Illustrator Rodrigo Gonzalez shows how far good will can go for some people during the holidays.

Full image below

Enlarge

Homeless-strip-1

Rodrigo Gonzalez

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter