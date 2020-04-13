S4E12 | BEACH WEEKLY | Updates about coronavirus in Long Beach

S4E12 | BEACH WEEKLY | Updates on coronavirus in Long Beach

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster gives an update on Long Beach-related coronavirus news, including anticipated federal funding for Long Beach State, budget cuts and increased safety restrictions in the city.

We want to hear how COVID-19 has affected CSULB and the Long Beach communities!

Share your story with us by recording a short voice memo (under 2 minutes) along with your full name and major.

Send it to [email protected] to possibly get featured in an episode of our podcast!

On-air: Aubrey Balster

Edited by Julia Terbeche