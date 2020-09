Mourners gathered on the steps of the Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse in Downtown Long Beach Saturday evening to pay their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

About 100 people participated in the candlelit vigil in remembrance of Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87.

Ginsburg is remembered for her fierce defense of women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and gender equality.

Video by: Pablo Unzueta