Beach Weekly S5E6—Outbreak on campus

In this week’s episode, News Editor Julia Terbeche gives the lowdown on the recent COVID-19 outbreak on campus, then Editor-in-Chief Madalyn Amato discusses the ongoing battle between Long Beach State and the Native community for Puvungna. Lastly, Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza discusses the recipients of the Sally Cassanova Pre-doctoral Scholars Program.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

