Reel Talk – Is TENET Too Big For It’s Own Good?

In Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated feature, TENET, the “inverse radiation” film device is arguably a character in it’s own right, which ultimately hurts the film’s overall development and magnetism of it’s characters and simultaneously makes for one of the most mentally disruptive pictures of the year.
Edited by Cameron Johnston
