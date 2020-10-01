Reel Talk – Is TENET Too Big For It’s Own Good?

In Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated feature, TENET, the “inverse radiation” film device is arguably a character in it’s own right, which ultimately hurts the film’s overall development and magnetism of it’s characters and simultaneously makes for one of the most mentally disruptive pictures of the year.

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er