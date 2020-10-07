Becoming essential: RoundTable Pizza

On this episode of “Becoming Essential,” Christina Mendoza, the current manager at Round Table Pizza in Chino, California, and Jackie Fritz, former manager, talk about their working experiences in the food industry.



“Being an essential worker at Round Table, it’s fast food and you can do without it,” Fritz said.

Mendoza and Fritz both have passion for their other jobs, rather than at Round Table Pizza. Mendoza has another job at Kaiser Permanente in Buena Park as a service representative in the emergency room. Fritz quit Round Table Pizza to work as a veterinary technician at a local animal hospital.

“Making pizza is like whatever. But you don’t really walk away thinking, ‘I did something important today,’” Fritz said.

