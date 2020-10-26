Beach Weekly S5E10 — Welcome to the mask-erade

Thanks to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this special Halloween-themed episode of Beach Weekly! This week, News Editor Julia Terbeche talks about the history of Halloween and previews our latest photo story, featuring spookily decorated houses in Long Beach, as well as a Daily Forty-Niner-curated Halloween playlist. Special Projects Editor Peter Villafane discusses safe and socially distant ways to celebrate the holiday. Tune in to hear a variety of spooky sounds and classic Halloween favorites!

On air: Julia Terbeche, Peter Villafane

Edited by Julia Terbeche

