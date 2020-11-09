Beach Weekly S5E12 — 2020 Presidential Election

beachCU.com

On air and edited by: Julia Terbeche, news editor

Thanks to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly! This week, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the 2020 election and gives the rundown of the results.

Listen on your favorite platform!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1

Overcast

https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly

Soundcloud

https://soundcloud.com/daily49er