Beach Weekly S5E12 — 2020 Presidential Election

On air and edited by: Julia Terbeche, news editor
Thanks to Southland Credit Union for sponsoring this episode of Beach Weekly! This week, News Editor Julia Terbeche discusses the 2020 election and gives the rundown of the results.
Listen on your favorite platform!
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beach-weekly/id1488484518?uo=4
Google Podcasts
https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1
Overcast
https://overcast.fm/itunes1488484518/beach-weekly
Soundcloud