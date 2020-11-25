Becoming essential: Orange County firefighters

In this video we dive into some of the most recent wildfires that have accrued in Southern California, including the Blue Ridge and Silverado fires. The Blue Ridge fire has blackened over 13,500 acres of land while the Silverado fire burned over 12,000 acres leading hundreds of Californians to evacuate their homes in late October.

Daniel Yeh, a public information officer and firefighter for the Orange County Fire Department explains the struggles of fighting fires during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to consider that there could be a potentially, COVID-19 positive patient,” Yeh said. “Because of the nature of the virus we need to make sure we protect ourselves.”

Video by: Lauren Berny

Edited by: Abel Reyes