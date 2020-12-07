Letter from the editor: logging off…for now

To our community…thank you.

In the words of so many others, these unprecedented times have been tumultuous, to say the least.

We here at the Daily Forty-Niner have had the pleasure of continuing to serve as your news source for all-things Long Beach State and look forward to another semester, from afar yet again.

From overcoming barriers in communication to having meaningful conversations on how to best represent our campus community, the team here at the Forty-Niner has learned a lot, and still has a long way to go.

As the campus prepares to embark on another virtual semester, the Forty-Niner will continue with its weekly digital print edition and constant news cycle online.

We hope that you all have a happy, and safe, holiday season.

For now, we’re logging off.

Sincerely,

Madalyn Amato

Editor in chief