Beach Weekly S6E1 — Welcome Back!

This week, Beach Weekly host Luke Pajari discusses the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at CSULB, along with president Trump’s second impeachment, a pause on the men’s and women’s basketball seasons, and the Big West allowing a Spring 2021 season for athletics. Then, Arts and Life Editor Paris Barraza gives a look into Long Beach’s very own Third Eye Records for this week’s story spotlight.

On the air: Luke Pajari and Paris Barraza

Edited by Cameron Johnston

