When it was time to come up with an idea for her animated thesis film, Valor Aguilar, who graduated from Long Beach State in 2020 with a bachelor’s of fine arts in animation, had a reflective and traumatic story to tell.

Aguilar’s “72” tells the story of his struggle with thoughts of suicide and how he uses animation to tell her experience.

Taking an abstract approach to his thesis, Aguilar utilized the fundamental elements of animation to complete his film.