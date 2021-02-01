Beach Weekly S6E3 — Women’s basketball, Commencement, and Kobe

This week, Beach Weekly host Luke Pajari discusses women’s basketball’s wins over UC San Diego, new details about CSULB’s COVID-19 vaccine process, and the 2021 commencement schedule. In this week’s story spotlight, Luke talks to Andrea Ramos and Iman Palm about their experience in covering the 1 year anniversary following Kobe Bryant’s passing.

On the air: Luke Pajari, Ashley Ramos, and Iman Palm

Edited by Cameron Johnston

Music by Cameron Johnston

