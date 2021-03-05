Off The Record S1E1 — Working at the Daily Forty-Niner

Presented by Beach Weekly, Off the Record is a podcast co-hosted by news editor Julia Terbeche and multimedia editor Lauren Berny where they will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the journalism world.

In this premiere episode of Off the Record, these two journalists share their experiences on how they got into the field, what it’s like working at the Daily Forty-Niner and adjusting to a virtual world as journalists have changed the way they work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Podcast by Julia Terbeche and Lauren Berny.

Spotify: