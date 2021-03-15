Beach Weekly S6E9 — Skating through the pandemic (ft. Kelsey Brown)

Thanks to our sponsor Long Beach Transit

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Luke Pajari dives into last week’s biggest news stories including a recap for basketball and softball’s recent games, a protest regarding LA County District Attorney George Gascón, and the Long Beach Recovery Act. For this week’s story spotlight, Luke is joined by Opinions Editor, Kelsey Brown, for a conversation about her story covering Long Beach State student/roller skating influencer, Jasmine Moore.

Editing and Music by Cameron Johnston

