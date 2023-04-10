Daily 49er Video, Multimedia

CSULB’s Women of Overwatch

by

The esports scene is rapidly growing, but there continues to be a lack of women representation in the field. In this video, the Daily Forty-Niner shares the story of the three women on CSULB’s Overwatch teams.

Video by: Tatiahna Bentley

