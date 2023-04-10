CSULB’s Women of Overwatch

The esports scene is rapidly growing, but there continues to be a lack of women representation in the field. In this video, the Daily Forty-Niner shares the story of the three women on CSULB’s Overwatch teams.
Video by: Tatiahna Bentley
The esports scene is rapidly growing, but there continues to be a lack of women representation in the field. In this video, the Daily Forty-Niner shares the story of the three women on CSULB’s Overwatch teams.
Video by: Tatiahna Bentley
Get featured in the Daily Forty-Niner's Class of 2023 Issue!
Buy yours now by clicking the button below!
Join our newsletter and be the first to know about the latest at CSULB!