Out of the Closet, CSULB students share their coming out stories

The Daily Forty-NIner presents a nine-part series where members of the LGBTQ+ community share their coming out stories. This series is part of the publication’s OUTober special project, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community at Long Beach State.

Series produced by Paula Kiley & Aubrey Balster in collaboration with Queers and Allies CSULB.

‘It wasn’t a crazy big deal’, Keilan Stafford

Keilan Stafford was in his freshman year of high school when he received a question on Ask.fm, a social media site that encourages users to send questions anonymously.

“Are you gay?” the user asked.

Stafford quickly responded “yes,” and the news soon spread to his family. One Friday night before a football game, Stafford came home to his mother, who confronted him about the social media exchange.

According to Stafford, the conversation was brief and casual. After coming out to his mom, he went to the football game just like any other Friday night.

“It wasn’t a crazy big deal,” Stafford said. “My family’s super accepting.”

Though Stafford is grateful for having been raised in a nurturing and accepting environment, he recognizes that it could have been much worse and that many people don’t receive the same support he did.

“I sympathize with people who have had harder times,” Stafford said. “I try to be there for people the way that my parents have been there for me.”

‘[Coming out] never felt like an option’, Paulina Rodriguez

Growing up, Paulina Rodriguez told herself that she would not come out until her mom passed away. Raised in a Catholic family, Rodriguez felt like coming out was not an option until about two years ago.

“It kind of hit me that I was going to lose so much of my life,” Rodriguez said. “I was already going through other things, so the sexuality kind of played into it. And I knew I wouldn’t be able to move forward until I was honest.”

On the day Rodriguez realized this, she came out to her mom.

‘It felt empowering to say it [out loud]’, Megan Henry

Megan Henry was 15 years old when she first said out loud that she was bisexual.

“I said it to myself in the mirror,” Henry said. “It felt empowering to say it. It’s finally out there in the open.”

Having gone to a Catholic school, Henry had always thought that romantic relationships could only be between a man and a woman.

“Do I want to date her, or do I want to be like her?” she would often ask herself.

Henry has been out for four years now and has experienced biphobia within the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being bisexual, people in the LGBT community have told me, ‘If you are with a man while being bisexual, you’re straight now,’” Henery said. “Hearing that made me feel depressed about my sexuality. I didn’t know how to express it. But now, I’ve known for a while that I am bisexual, and I’m going to keep it that way.”

This nine-part series will be updated.