In the first episode of Gray Area, Daily Forty-Niner editors Perry Continente and Manuel Valladares sit down to discuss their opposing views about the value of protest voting. A protest vote is one cast in an election to show dissatisfaction with the candidates or political system. Watch as Perry and Manuel dive into the complexities of protest voting and its value in a two-party political system.

Video by Aubrey Balster.

Edited by Aubrey Balster.