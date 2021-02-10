TikTok’s message in its medium

Dancing, comedy, singing, advice and daily life are just some things you can share with everyone on one of the world’s newest social media apps, TikTok.

But as with other social media platforms, discussions over its impact on self-image have begun to arise.

The unique video platform has the possibility to combine many features into one video that can last up to 60 seconds. Unlike other social media platforms, TikTok only allows the publication of video, rather than photos or text posts.

Users typically put their best version on display, leaving viewers with a skewed sense of reality.

In this video, Jade Darmawangsa, social media influencer, Sofie Alfaro, President of Active Minds at Long Beach State and Martin Fiebert, a psychology professor at CSULB, talk about TikTok and the potential for creating negative self-image the app has for users, especially those in college and in younger age groups.

Video by: Abel Reyes