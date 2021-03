Long Beach State graduate Genesis Lugo’s thesis film “We Are Gods” shows the what-if story of three friends.

Lugo’s “We Are Gods” tells the story of three friends who suddenly have the powers of gods, all while going through the trepidations of life.

The thesis film began production in the beginning of 2020 and was put to a halt because of COVID-19 shutdowns. However, through added animators the film was finally released near the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Video by Abel Reyes.