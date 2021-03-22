How ‘Booked,’ a CSULB student thesis film, tells the story of change



The animated short film “Booked,” made by Long Beach State graduate Stephania State, depicts the challenges of adaptation and overcoming change.

State’s “Booked” follows an old man coming to terms with his beloved book store finally closing.

Taking a simple approach with the film’s animation style, State focused on the story of the thesis instead of the “technical aspects” of the animation.

“I was really making the film, like, for myself to test myself to see how I could turn something out and produce something and finish something,” State said.

Video by Abel Reyes