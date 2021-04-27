How ‘Silent Service’ shows the comradery between sailors

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KG7F3I4Fzzo” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Long Beach State graduate Harrison Stetzer’s thesis film “Silent Service” depicts everyday life for sailors as they deal with solitude, deprivation and comradery.

The film was inspired by the life of Stetzer’s grandfather, who the film is tributed to, and his life as a sailor.

“When I finished the film, and when I was doing the film too, I just remember being like ‘I want this to be as close as possible to maybe what life was [as a sailor],’” Stetzer said.

For the animation, Stetzer took a somewhat hybrid approach to the film, mixing traditional 2D art with his characters but placing them in a setting with 3D items.

Video by Abel Reyes