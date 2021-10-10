Discussing mental health with Project Ocean (ft. Alfredo Alfaro)



For World Mental Health Day, Daily 49er Community Engagement Manager Kevin Caparoso invites Alfredo Alfaro, Project Ocean’s Registration Coordinator, to discuss mental health and Project Ocean’s role in promoting mental wellness and suicide prevention at CSULB.

Project Ocean is a peer education program from CSULB Counseling and Psychological Services that focuses on mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Discover more at https://www.csulb.edu/counseling-and-psychological-services/project-ocean

Video edited by Leila Nunez