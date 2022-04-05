Parkside North balances focus and fun

Parkside North is CSULB’s newest residential building located on the far northwest corner of campus. The four-story building includes sustainability features such as a solar rooftop terrace to create renewable energy for the building itself.

Painted with pops of bright colors, Parkside North is a modern home for students. The variety of rooms provide a balance of dynamics at Parkside North. The study rooms create quiet areas for residents to focus, while the common areas such as the courtyards allow for students to bond with their neighbors.

Residents also have access to shared kitchens on each residential floor. These kitchens are equipped with microwaves and stoves for students to use if they want to save a trip to the dining hall.

Edited by: Leila Nunez