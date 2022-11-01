Daily 49er Video

The CSULB Parking Problem.

Something is wrong with transportation at Cal State Long Beach; parking prices are skyrocketing, free bus passes are gone, and students are noticing…

Sources:
CSULB Parking & Transportation Annual Reports: https://www.csulb.edu/parking-and-transportation-services/annual-report

California Education Code #89701:
https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/education-code/edc-sect-89701.html

California Education Code #89701:
https://codes.findlaw.com/ca/education-code/edc-sect-89904.html

“Make CSULB Parking more affordable for students” Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/make-csulb-parking-more-affordable-for-students

Information from Cal State Long Beach PTS was sent to San Diego State PTS and cross-referenced with their budget.

Video:
President Trump Remarks from the Oval Office
https://youtu.be/xAAmF3H0-ek

Gov. Gavin Newsom orders all Californians to stay at home
https://youtu.be/yWO73FX6E38

More closures in California amid rise in cases, hospitalizations | WNT
https://youtu.be/YzMt1E36sjs

Students react: California State University (CSU) campuses to remain closed through fall semester
https://youtu.be/qwdDzh03fCQ

Music:
Pieces of Light- Tobias Viogt
https://uppbeat.io/t/tobias-voigt/pieces-of-light

Neon Glow – Tobias Viogt
https://uppbeat.io/t/tobias-voigt/neon-glow

Miami 1987 – Hey Pluto!
https://uppbeat.io/t/hey-pluto/miami-1987

Spiral – AVBE
https://uppbeat.io/t/avbe/spiral

Remember When We Used To Dance – Brock Hewitt
https://uppbeat.io/t/brock-hewitt-stories-in-sound/remember-when-we-used-to-dance

Assets:
Walter Pyramid:
https://3dwarehouse.sketchup.com/model/8fe3ae7a608a37d655731b8f4ce3342b/The-Walter-Pyramid-AKA-The-Long-Beach-Pyramid?hl=en

OpenStreetMap:
https://www.openstreetmap.org/

Bing Maps:
https://www.bing.com/maps/

-TIMESTAMPS-
00:00 Intro

00:08 Change.org Petition Creator Interview

01:32 The Laws Behind PTS

02:13 What does PTS’s budget look like?

03:27 PTS Interview

05:39 Is PTS Wrong?

06:16 Idalis’ Opinion

06:40 Credits

