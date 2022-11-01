The CSULB Parking Problem.



Something is wrong with transportation at Cal State Long Beach; parking prices are skyrocketing, free bus passes are gone, and students are noticing…

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 Intro

00:08 Change.org Petition Creator Interview

01:32 The Laws Behind PTS

02:13 What does PTS’s budget look like?

03:27 PTS Interview

05:39 Is PTS Wrong?

06:16 Idalis’ Opinion

06:40 Credits