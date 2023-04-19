Photo credit: Luke Wines
Long Beach State’s Unique Commencement Controversy

by

In 2020, all 23 campuses in the Cal State system cancelled or postponed their commencement ceremonies. Since then, these schools have slowly returned to their traditional formats, except for Cal State Long Beach…

Video by: Luke Wines

