Spill the Tea: What is the last thing students did out of their comfort zones?

First-year engineering students Pablo Alfaro and Cayden Clark were eager to share their insight on what they recently learned from stepping outside of their comfort zones.

“You just get to understand who you are more and you find things about yourself that you did not know, and that’s the best part of going beyond your limits,” Alfaro said.

“I learned a lot about myself and how I want to take on the rest of my life because of the move.”

“I always kind of enjoyed being by myself, but I think in college what I really wanted to do was network,” Clark said.

“By joining clubs, I discovered a lot about myself and it has helped me grow socially.”

Briana Neri, a fourth-year mechanical engineering major, had a similar experience as a shy introvert who wanted to become more involved on campus. She is now the active vice president of MAES, Latinos in Science and Engineering.

“I felt like taking on VP would take me out of my comfort zone, so I did it,” Neri said.

“It has been a lot of socializing which is great for me because I feel that it helps with my interpersonal skills.”

Denver Davis, a third-year aerospace engineering major, claimed to have not given a public speech since his communication classes. He recently gave a speech at a friend’s wedding, following the best man. Despite his concerns about how the previous speech’s vibe would compare to his own, the groom was delighted by both speeches. He thanked Davis and the best man afterward, saying they were amazing and had made his night.

“It made me really happy,” Davis said.

“Pushing myself out of my comfort zone for him was one of the best things I did.”