S1E1 | CREATIONLAB: Working With Metals – Yi – Chi Wang

Host Suzane Jlelati sits down with Yi-Chi Wang, a BFA Metals and Jewelry major who is one of this week’s show exhibitors at the School of Art galleries. There she will be presenting her show called “In Between,” where she showcases items like bowls, chopsticks, and hairpins.

Music Credit: https://soundcloud.com/lakeyinspired/overjoyed

Music by Clueless Kit – 2 colours – https://thmatc.co/?l=F56912CA

Music by Clueless Kit – medication – https://thmatc.co/?l=DD69E802