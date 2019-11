S3E10 | SPORTS: “Long Beach State Beach”

Hosts Ralston Dacanay and Manny Valladares give their thoughts on the controversial Long Beach State identity change and talk about the return of men’s volleyball. Then Daily Forty-Niner sports editor Mark Lindahl joins the show talk about LA traffic, his thoughts on “the Beach” name change and men’s basketball’s tough season-opening loss at UCLA.

