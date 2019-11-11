S1E2 | CREATIONLAB: Painting Ukrainian Culture- Yulia Gasio

Host Suzane Jlelati sits down with Yulia Gasio, an MFA Painting and Drawing major who is one of this week’s show exhibitors at the School of Art galleries. There she will be presenting her show “Donbas 2014-Present,” where she showcases large scale paintings depicting life in the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine.

