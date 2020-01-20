S4E1 | BEACH WEEKLY | Back at the Beach

A new semester brings a new and improved Beach Weekly at the Daily Forty-Niner. Host Aubrey Balster gives you the lowdown with a new segment that provides all the campus news you need in under three minutes. This week, we discuss the proposed downtown university village and an update on the controversial termination of former vice president of student affairs Carmen Taylor. And sports analysts Manuel Valladares and Ralston Dacanay discuss the rocky start to men’s basketball Big West Conference play. They also break down the men’s volleyball home-opener victory against USC Jan. 17.