S4E2 | BEACH WEEKLY | CSULB student reported missing

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Aubrey Balster discusses upcoming campus events and sits down with Daily Forty-Niner News Editor Madalyn Amato to discuss recent developments in the story of missing CSULB student Abiel Tseggi. Sports analysts Manuel and Ralston dive into last week’s upset win by LBSU men’s basketball against UC Irvine. 

On-air: Aubrey Balster, Madalyn Amato, Manuel Valladares and Ralston Dacanay.

Edited by Manuel Valladares.

Music:

bedtime after a coffee by Barradeen | https://soundcloud.com/barradeen
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en_US

